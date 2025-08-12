AUS vs SA, 2nd T20I: South Africa Beat Australia by 53 Runs, Level Series 1-1 (VIDEO)

South Africa National Cricket Team vs Australian Men’s Cricket Team Match Scorecard: South Africa defeated Australia by 53 runs in the second T20 International to level the three-match series 1-1. The star of the match was South African batter Dewald Brevis, who played a magnificent innings scoring 125 runs off just 56 balls. His unbeaten century featured 12 fours and 8 sixes, which helped South Africa post a commanding total of 218 for 7 at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin.

The second-quickest T20I hundred from a South African player!



Dewald Brevis, take a bow 👏#AUSvSApic.twitter.com/JOpk3tptGT — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 12, 2025

At 22, he is the youngest South African batter to reach the milestone and the second-fastest in men’s T20Is for the Proteas. Only David Miller has scored a quicker T20I hundred for South Africa. He hit a 35-ball ton against Bangladesh in Potchefstroom in 2017.

In response, Australia were all out for 165 runs, falling short by 53 runs. The victory ended Australia’s impressive nine-match winning streak in T20I cricket.

The series now moves to the final match, where both teams will compete to claim the series victory.

The teams will meet again in the third T20I in Cairns on Saturday before playing a three-match ODI series in Cairns and Mackay.

Australia: Travis Head, Mitch Marsh (capt), Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Tim David, Mitch Owen, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

South Africa: Aiden Markram (capt), Ryan Rickelton (wk), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Nqaba Peter, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi.