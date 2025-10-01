AUS-W vs NZ-W, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Australia Win Toss, Opt to Bat Against New Zealand - Check Playing 11s

Australia Women's National Cricket Team vs New Zealand Women's National Cricket Team Match Toss Result: Australia Women won the toss and chose to bat first against New Zealand Women in the second match of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 at Holkar Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, October 1, 2025. Australia captain Alyssa Healy said the team wanted to put runs on the board and take every opportunity to improve. She added that the squad was in good shape and ready to push women’s cricket forward. "We'll have a bat. Just put some runs on the board and see what happens. There's a possibility it could get better later but it didn't happen last night. Looking at the make-up of our side, we've gone with out and out pace. No Megan Schutt. We played some really tough games of cricket in tough conditions. We're ready to go. The group is in a great place. We're looking at getting better at every single opportunity we get. Want to improve, want to take women's cricket forward," she said.

New Zealand captain Sophie Devine said she would have liked to bat first but was not concerned about the toss. She praised the balance and experience in her side and expressed pride in representing her country. "Would've had a bat as well. But fresh wicket, start of the tournament, not very concerned. I think we've got a great balance within the side. Experience through the batting order. Suzie Bates, around 73 years old, Georgia Plimmer, really balanced group. Just grateful for the opportunity to come out here again and represent my country. Fills me with pride. Obviously results are important, but what matters most to me is the people around me," Devine said.

Australia Vs New Zealand ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 Match 2 Playing XI

New Zealand Women (Playing XI): Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Bree Illing

Australia Women (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Kim Garth, Darcie Brown

Holkar Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at Holkar Stadium is flat and fast with short boundaries, offering ideal conditions for batters. Some green patches are visible, but the wicket is expected to remain batting-friendly throughout the game.

Fans in India can watch the game live on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming will be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website.