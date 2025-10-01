AUS-W vs NZ-W LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Australia Vs New Zealand ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 Match 2 In India

Australia Women's National Cricket Team vs New Zealand Women's National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: Australia Women won the toss and opted to bat first against New Zealand Women in the second match of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 at Holkar Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, October 1, 2025. Australia enters the match after a 2-1 series win over India. They also lost to England in a warm-up fixture. New Zealand have struggled in recent outings and lost both their warm-up matches. This will be the first league stage outing for both teams as they aim for a strong start in the tournament co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. Fans in India can watch the game live on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming will be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

New Zealand Women (Playing XI): Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Bree Illing

Australia Women (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Kim Garth, Darcie Brown