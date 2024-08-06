Australia A to play T20, ODI series against India A

Canberra [Australia], August 6 : The women's 'A' series against India marks the start of Australia's blockbuster international cricket summer.

Australia A, led by Tahlia McGrath, will play India A in three T20 matches and three one-day matches. The series begins on Wednesday at Brisbane's AB Field, as per a release by Cricket Australia.

All three T20 matches will start at 1 pm local time. The first match of the series will be played on August 7 followed by the second match on August 9 and the third to be played on 11th.

The only four-day match will commence on August 22 at Gold Coast District Cricket Club, the release added.

Squads:

Australia A squad: Maitlan Brown, Maddy Darke, Sophie Day, Nicole Faltum (wk), Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Charli Knott (vc), Katie Mack, Tahlia McGrath (c), Grace Parsons, Courtney Sippel, Tayla Vlaeminck, Tahlia Wilson

India A squad: Minnu Mani (c), Shweta Sehrawat (vc), Priya Punia, Shubha Satheesh, Tejal Hasabnis, Kiran Navgire, Sajana Sajeevan, Uma Chetry (wk), Shipra Giri (wk), Raghavi Bisht, Saika Ishaque, Mannat Kashyap, Tanuja Kanwar, Priya Mishra, Meghna Singh, Sayali Satghare, Shabnam Shakeel (subject to fitness), S Yashasri.

Standby: Saima Thakor.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor