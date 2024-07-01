Australia A will play against India A in multi-format series in August

Queensland [Australia], July 1 : Australia A to play a multi-format series against India A during August in Queensland.

In the upcoming series, Tahlia McGrath, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt and Tayla Vlaeminck will feature in the hosts' squad.

The tour will consist of a three-match T20I series in Brisbane, three ODI games in Mackay and a four-day match on the Gold Coast.

Tahlia McGrath will lead the Aussie side in the T20 and 50-over squads. Meanwhile, allrounder Charli Knott will lead the four-day side.

Speaking to the reporters, McGrath said that she is looking forward to the series.

"I'm really looking forward to being a part of this series and for the challenge that India A will pose. It presents those of us not playing in the Hundred with the chance to prepare for a huge summer against a strong opposition," McGrath was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

The Australia national selector Shawn Flegler said that the series will help them to notice on few players' performance.

"This series will allow us to take a closer look at some of the players who have impressed at domestic level while giving the nationally contracted players the chance to fine-tune their preparations ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup," Flegler said.

Australia A T20 squad: Maddy Darke, Sophie Day, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Charli Knott, Katie Mack, Tahlia McGrath (capt), Grace Parsons, Megan Schutt, Courtney Sippel, Tayla Vlaeminck, Tahlia Wilson.

Australia A one-day squad: Maitlan Brown (2nd & 3rd matches only), Maddy Darke, Sophie Day, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Charli Knott, Katie Mack, Tahlia McGrath (capt), Grace Parsons, Megan Schutt (1st match only), Courtney Sippel, Tayla Vlaeminck, Tahlia Wilson.

Australia four-day squad: Maitlan Brown, Maddy Darke, Sophie Day, Emma de Broughe, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Charli Knott, Katie Mack, Lilly Mills, Grace Parsons, Kate Peterson, Courtney Sippel, Georgia Voll.

