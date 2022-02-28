Australia all-rounder Ashton Agar receives death threat ahead of Pakistan tour

Australia National Cricket Team all-rounder Ashton Agar has received a death threat in his wife’s social media handle ahead of the commencement of the historic Australia tour of Pakistan 2022.The Australia tour of Pakistan consists of a three-match Test series, which will be played from March 4 to 25, a three-match One Day International series, which will be played from March 29 to April 2, and a sole T20 International match, which will be played on April 5. This will be Australia’s first tour of Pakistan since 1998.

Meanwhile, both Cricket Australia (CA) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have investigated a death threat sent to Ashton Agar’s wife on social media, warning her that Agar should not travel to Pakistan. The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age revealed that a message was sent to Ashton Agar’s wife and she immediately reported it to Cricket Australia and the Pakistan Cricket Board. Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the team has confirmed that Ashton Agar received death threats but after the investigation by the team security, it was found that it was not a credible threat. It is believed that the message was received from a fake Instagram account, most likely from India. Also, Ashton Agar is being told to be in good spirits even after receiving death threats.

