Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell reveals his favourite World Cup moment

New Delhi [India], September 22 : Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell revealed lifting the T20I World Cup with the national team in Dubai as his favourite WC moment as a player in his entire career.

Maxwell walked unbeaten with a score of 28* as Australia lifted the decorated title with an 8-wicket victory against New Zealand in 2021.

While speaking to cricket.com.au Maxwell said, "Favorite World Cup moment as a player winning the T20 World Cup in Dubai."

He went on to pick Mitchell Marsh as the player who is likely to stand out in the upcoming mega tournament. Marsh was the other batter who was unbeaten on the other end with a score of 77.

"One player probably to look out for is Mitch Marsh. I think he is peaking at the right time. He's hit the ball so well and I think he is going to take it by storm this year," Maxwell said.

The experienced allrounder was ruled out for Australia from the first 50-over clash in their three-match ODI series against India which is set to begin on Friday at Mohali.

Maxwell was in doubt for the series as he continued to nurse his ankle injury. Skipper Pat Cummins provided an update about the fitness of Australia's key players like Mitchell Starc, Glenn Maxwell and Steve Smith and said that Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell will miss Friday's match while Steve Smith will make his comeback after being ruled out in the recent series against South Africa.

"I am feeling pretty good, my wrist is all healed now. I am hoping to play all three games. Starc won't be playing tomorrow, hope he will be well bowled later in the series, same with Maxwell. We are trying to have a balance between getting a match time to everyone in the middle as we are going to the World Cup in a couple of weeks," he said in the pre-match press conference.

Australia squad for the three-match ODI series against India: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

