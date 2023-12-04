Australia boasts good batters, but we are no less, says Pakistan’s Sarfaraz Ahmed

Canberra, Dec 4 Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Sarfaraz Ahmed acknowledged that Australia have good batters in Test cricket, but believes that his team’s batting order stands on par with any other line-up. Pakistan begin their three-match Test series against Australia at Perth from December 14, followed by games in Melbourne and Sydney.

"Australia boasts good batters, but we are no less. With Abdullah, Babar, Imam, Saud, and Agha in our ranks, we are well-equipped for the challenge," said Sarfaraz to reporters ahead of the four-day game against PM’s XI at the Manuka Oval beginning from Wednesday.

Sarfaraz praised the quality bowlers in his lineup, majority of who are going to play with the red-ball in Australia for the first time. "Shaheen and Hasan are exceptional, and we have the likes of Mir Hamza, Khurram Shehzad, and Fahim, who have proven their mettle in domestic competitions."

He also recalled the visuals of West Indies big-hitter Chris Gayle’s 200 in the 2015 Men’s ODI World Cup at his venue and hoped to take inspiration from it ahead of a big series against Australia.

"I remember watching Chris Gayle's incredible innings of 200 runs against Zimbabwe at Manuka Oval. Now, as we brace ourselves for a four-day clash in Canberra against Australia, the weather seems to be good. This match holds an immense significance as it kickstarts the three-match test series against the formidable Australian team."

Pakistan have never won a Test series in Australia and Sarfaraz wished good luck to newly-appointed captain Shan Masood. "It's always an honor to lead your country, and I want to congratulate Shan Masood for his role. The camaraderie between Babar Azam, Muhammad Hafeez, and Shan Masood is a testament to the strong bond within our camp."

On a humble note, Sarfaraz concluded by saying he’s happy to take any role in the team and chip in the side’s success. "I am happy to play any role – whether as a batter or a wicket-keeper – in contributing to the success of the team."

