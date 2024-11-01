Australia coach McDonald admits possibility of captain Cummins missing Sri Lanka Tests

Canberra [Australia], November 1 : Australia head coach Andrew McDonald has acknowledged the possibility that Test captain Pat Cummins may miss the upcoming two-match series against Sri Lanka due to the birth of his second child.

With attention on the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy between Australia and India, the Baggy Greens will need to quickly refocus on their two Tests against Sri Lanka, set to begin on January 29 in Galle.

Cummins' availability for the series remains uncertain due to family commitments. McDonald indicated that Cummins prioritising "bigger things" over a Test match would not be an issue for the team.

"We'll see what that looks like closer to the time. We've got a couple of players, Mitch Marsh and Travis Head, currently on paternity leave, and we respect that. If that were to occur, and he wants to miss a Test, then that's fine with us," said McDonald, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

McDonald also hinted that seasoned all-rounder Glenn Maxwell could be considered for the Sri Lanka series, given the conditions favouring spinners.

In addition to Maxwell, left-arm spinner Matt Kuhnemann and young talent Todd Murphy are other potential options to support mainstay Nathan Lyon in Sri Lanka.

Former Australian spinner Steve O'Keefe has urged selectors to prioritise red-ball preparation for the chosen spinners, even at the expense of the Big Bash League.

"I think if we're serious about the young spinners going over there, whoever accompanies Nathan [Lyon], is the Big Bash the best preparation? I'd be encouraging selectors to send these spinners over earlier and have them practising with the red ball between Big Bash games," O'Keefe told ESPNcricinfo.

