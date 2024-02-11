Adelaide [Australia], February 11 : Australia's 34-run victory over West Indies in the second T20I saw them being denied a run out in the closing moments of the game on Sunday at the Adelaide Oval.

In the 19th over of the second innings, West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph placed the ball towards covers and ran towards the other end.

Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh got hold of the ball and threw it to Spencer Johnson who clipped the bails off the stumps. There was little excitement in the Australian team after the incident and according to ESPNcricinfo the umpire Gerard Abood could be heard saying seemingly to the third umpire "No appeal".

The replay was shown after the incident and Joseph was clearly short of the crease as Australia players started to celebrate. However, according to Abood, there was no appeal made.

When players started to gather around the umpire he said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo, "Stop, stop, stop...there was no appeal."

Tim David was insisting that he had appealed while David Warner said, "it's an umpire error." In reply, Abood said, "Can we get on with the game, guys...guys we are getting into real poor territory."

According to ICC, Law 31.3, the timing of appeals, "For an appeal to be valid, it must be made before the bowler begins his/her run-up or, if there is no run-up, his/her bowling action to deliver the next ball, and before Time has been called."

Australia eventually went on to win the game by 34 runs. Maxwell's unbeaten 120 off 55 deliveries and a clinical spell from bowlers helped the Baggy Greens inflict a 34-run defeat over the Caribbean side and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

While chasing a target of 242, West Indies suffered early blows with Brandon King (5), Nicholas Pooran (18), Shai Hope (0) and Johnson Charles (24) losing their wicket inside the powerplay.

Skipper Rovamn Powell and Andre Russell launched a counterattack with a 47-run stand. They entertained the spectators with a couple of boundaries and high-flying shots.

However, it was not enough to help West Indies steer towards victory, Australia have gained an unassailable 2-0 lead and will face the Caribbean side on Tuesday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor