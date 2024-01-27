Australia gain edge in 2nd Test against Windies, need 156 for victory (Day 03, Stumps)

Brisbane [Australia], January 27 : After Josh Hazelwood and Nathan Lyon's blistering spells put Australia in control on Day three against West Indies, Steven Smith made a positive start to the hosts' chase of 216 in the second Test at The Gabba on Saturday.

At the Stumps on Day 3, Australia were 60/2 in 19 overs with Steven Smith batting on 33* and Cameron Green (9) standing unbeaten at the crease. The hosts need 156 runs to win the second Test game and clean-sweep the two-match series.

The visitors started the third session of Day 3 at 183 for the loss of six wickets. The visitors were able to play only 11.4 overs in the last session as they bundled out for 193 runs. The highest scorer for the side was Kirk McKenzie, who scored 41 runs off 50 balls with six fours.

For the hosts, the pick of the bowlers were Hazelwood and Lyon who snapped three wickets each in their respective spells after conceding 23 runs and 42 runs respectively. One wicket each was grabbed by Mitchell Starc and Green in their spells.

Chasing 216, openers Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja came out to bat. Australia gathered 24 runs before opener Khawaja was dismissed by Alzarri Joseph down the leg side. In the 11th over, Justin Greaves cleared up Marnus Labuschagne, whose edge was outstandingly caught by Kevin Sinclair in the slips.

Cameron Green then came out to join hands with the opener and ensured that Australia did not lose any wickets till the Stumps.

Earlier at dinner of the day and night match, West Indies stood at 106/3, with Kavem Hodge (8*) and Alick Athanaze (28*) on the crease with a lead of 128 runs.

The third day started with Caribbean skipper Kraigg Brathwaite and Kirk McKenzie opening for the visitors.

The first fall of the day came after Cameron Green dismissed Brathwaite (16 runs from 54 balls) in the 20th over after he tried for a cover drive but got a knick and the ball straight went to Alex Carey's gloves, who was standing behind the stumps.

Brief Score: Australia 289-9 d & 60/2 ( Steven Smith 33*, Cameron Green 9*, Alzarri Joseph 1-19) vs West Indies 311 & 193 (Kirk McKenzie 41, Alick Athanaze 35, Josh Hazelwood 3-23).

