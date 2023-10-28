Australia-New Zealand make highest aggregate of runs in a Cricket World Cup match

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 28 : History was made during the ICC Cricket World Cup match between Australia and New Zealand at Dharamshala here on Saturday as it witnessed the largest aggregate of runs in a WC match.

In the match, Australia finished off at 388 runs. In reply, NZ made 383/9 in their 50 overs. This total of 771 runs is highest in a World Cup match.

It has outdone the previous aggregate of 754 between South Africa and Sri Lanka at New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on October 7. This match saw SA scoring the highest-ever WC total, 428/5 in their 50 overs. SL in reply was bundled out for 326 runs, taking the match total to 754 runs.

The match also saw a total of 97 boundaries being hit, the second-most in a World Cup match. The match saw Australia smashing 32 fours and 20 sixes. NZ hit 33 fours and 12 sixes.

The highest-ever aggregate of boundaries in a WC match was in SA-SL match during this tournament itself. SA hit 45 fours and 14 sixes while SL hit 29 fours and 17 sixes, which together combines to 105 hits beyond the ropes.

The match between Australia and New Zealand saw a total of 32 sixes being hit, 20 by Australia and 12 by NZ. This is the second-highest amount of sixes in a WC match, next to 33 in a match between England and Afghanistan back in 2019. In that match, England hit 25 sixes and Afghanistan hit eight.

Coming to the Saturday's match, a 175-run opening stand between Travis Head (109 in 67 balls, with 10 fours and seven sixes) and Warner and contributions from lower middle-order such as Glenn Maxwell (41 in 24 balls, with five fours and two sixes), Josh Inglis (38 in 28 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and skipper Pat Cummins (37 in 14 balls with two fours and four sixes) powered Aussies to 388 in 49.2 overs.

Glenn Phillips (3/37) and Trent Boult (3/77) were the pick of the bowlers for New Zealand. Mitchell Santner got two wickets while Matt Henry and James Neesham took one each.

In the chase of 389, Devon Conway (28) and Will Young (32) put on a quick 61-run opening stand for New Zealand. The partnership of 96 runs between Daryl Mitchell (54 in 51 balls, with six fours and a six) and Ravindra provided the Kiwis with a brilliant platform. The Men in Black were always in the game despite losing wickets and an effort from James Neesham (58 in 39 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) almost won them the match, but they fell short by five runs.

Adam Zampa (3/74) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins got two wickets each, while Maxwell got one wicket.

Travis won the 'Player of the Match' for his match-winning ton.

Australia is at fourth spot, with four wins and two losses in six matches, a total of eight points. NZ is at the third spot with same win-loss record and points, but they have a better net-run-rate.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor