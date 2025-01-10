Australia opener McSweeney hopes for redemption after Test recall for Sri Lanka tour

Sydney [Australia], January 10 : Australia opener Nathan McSweeney will be eyeing redemption after the Test recall for the upcoming Sri Lanka tour, which will be starting January 29.

According to ICC, McSweeney received a much-welcomed call back when Australia announced their squad for the upcoming two-match series against Sri Lanka.

The Australia batter has experienced a rollercoaster over the past couple of months. After earning his maiden international call-up for the Border-Gavaskar series against India, the 25-year-old made his debut in the opening game against India.

The 25-year-old's initial outings were underwhelming as he managed just 39 runs across the first three Tests, leading to his omission from the squad for the last two matches in favour of Sam Konstas.

McSweeney said that it was nice to get back into the squad after a couple of months. The Aussie batter added that he will take heaps of learning from his experiences in the first three Tests.

"Obviously, it was nice after a chaotic couple of months. It was a bit of nicer call than the last one. I will take heaps of learning from my experiences in my first three Tests and hopefully learn from that if I get the opportunity to play over there I play really well," McSweeney was quoted by ICC as saying.

The batter accepted that it will be a great challenge for him but he will be ready to face it.

"It's a great challenge no doubt, but one I have planned for and will be ready for no doubt. Playing spin in Australia has to be very different to playing spin over in Sri Lanka. I've worked out a method in Australia that has worked for me in my Shield career but will definitely have to work out a new one to be a good player over there," he added.

The two Tests will be played in Galle, with the series opener beginning on January 29, and the second will kick off on February 6.

Australia Squad: Steve Smith (C), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Travis Head (VC), Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Nathan McSweeney, Todd Murphy, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster.

