Australia-Pakistan New Year’s Test records total attendance of 125,292 spectators at SCG

Sydney, Jan 7 Cricket Australia (CA) announced on Sunday that the New Year’s Test between Australia and Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground recorded a total attendance of 125,292 spectators, which was the highest since the 2018-19 series against India.

CA added that nearly 350,000 fans attended the series in total across the three Tests between Australia and Pakistan in Perth (59,125), Melbourne (164,835) and Sydney (125,292), which ended with the hosts winning the series 3-0.

“We are thrilled to see so many fans across the country watching and attending Test cricket this summer and demonstrating this cherished format is as popular as ever. The total attendance of 350,000 for three Tests against Pakistan tells us that Australian fans are extremely passionate about the pinnacle format of the game.”

"It is wonderful to see cricket fans of all generations enjoying Test cricket. The atmosphere at a packed SCG was electric and will no doubt create memories that will inspire a lifelong love of cricket,” said Nick Hockley, CA CEO.

The Test at Sydney was also David Warner’s last appearance in the format and CA said a peak TV audience of 1.45 million across Foxtel and the Seven Network tuned in for his final Test innings, where he made 57 in Australia’s second innings.

When Australia hit the winning runs, 1.4 million people were watching on TV, which will grow substantially after taking into account streaming audiences across the Foxtel Group on Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go and Foxtel Now. The Test was also watched by 4.9 million people on the free-to-air Seven Network alone.

“I would also like to congratulate David Warner on an exceptional Test and One Day International career. David has brought so many fans to cricket, and it was fantastic to see him end his Test career with a half-century in front of his home crowd at the SCG,” added Hockley.

The match also marked the annual tradition of it being the Pink Test, which saw fans across the country come together to unite in pink to raise awareness and funds for the McGrath Foundation with more than 322,000 Virtual Seats sold, raising more than AUD 6.44 million.

"We would also like to thank fans across the country as well as our broadcast and commercial partners for their support of the McGrath Foundation throughout the Pink Test.

"I was delighted to see so many Virtual Seats sold and the McGrath Foundation exceed their $6 million target, which will provide invaluable support to families experiencing breast cancer across Australia.

"We now look forward to watching some of our Test stars feature in the KFC Big Bash League over the next week before they return for the NRMA Insurance Test series against the West Indies in Adelaide and Brisbane," concluded Hockley.

