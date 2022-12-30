Australia reall Agar, Renshaw for Sydney Test against South Africa

Matthew Renshaw and Ashton Agar have been named in Australia's 14-man squad for the Sydney Test against South Africa, as the team close in a spot in the World Test Championship final.The pair of players provide remedy to an injury-ravaged playing group, with all-rounder Cameron Green and quick Mitchell Starc both suffering fractured fingers on their respective bowling hands.A spot in the XI would end a wait of over four years for Renshaw, who coincidentally last played Test cricket against the Proteas in Australia's infamous 2018 tour.

Agar meanwhile last appeared in a Baggy Green cap in September 2017, in a seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh in Chattogram. Agar's inclusion hints the Aussies are expecting a characteristically dry Sydney Cricket Ground surface, with Australian selector Tony Dodemaide citing the left-hander's aptitude with the bat could well contribute to the home side's effort.“Ashton offers a second spin option should the Sydney pitch be conducive to turn, as it has done in the past."He also brings a solid batting component."Renshaw meanwhile has pressed his case through strong Sheffield Shield form, as well as runs against the touring West Indies team for the Prime Minister's XI earlier in the summer.The 26-year-old has played 11 Tests, with his only century at the SCG, against Pakistan when he was just 20 years old.

