Australia restricts South Africa to 172/7 after Brevis blitz

Cairns [Australia], August 16 : Young Dewald Brevis's quickfire 53 off 26 deliveries could not take the Proteas to the 200-run mark in the series decider against Australia, thanks to a brilliant display of death bowling from the Aussies on Saturday in Cairns.

After winning the toss, Australia opted to field first and struck early, removing the Proteas captain in the very first over for just 1.

Lhuan-dre Pretorius was the next to fall, dismissed by Nathan Ellis for 24, leaving South Africa at 32/2.

Ryan Rickelton struggled to get going, managing a run-a-ball 13 before falling to Adam Zampa. The Proteas were 49/3 in 6.5 overs.

From there, Brevis and Tristan Stubbs steadied the innings with a 61-run partnership. Brevis brought up his half-century in just 22 balls, helping South Africa reach 100 in 10.1 overs.

Australia finally breathed a sigh of relief when Ellis removed Brevis in the 12th over. The youngster's explosive knock included six sixes and just one four.

Stubbs followed soon after, making 25 off 23 balls before being bowled by Zampa.

Corbin Bosch's stay was brief as he was dismissed by Josh Hazlewood for 1, leaving the Proteas struggling at 138/6 in 16.2 overs.

Senuran Muthusamy was the final wicket to fall, scoring 9.

South Africa eventually finished on 172/7, as Rassie van der Dussen helped them to cruise to that total with the help of his unbeaten 38. Ellis was the pick of the bowlers with 3/31 in his four overs, while Zampa returned 2/24 and Hazlewood 2/30.

Australia now need 173 in 20 overs to clinch the series.

Brief scores: South Africa 172/7 in 20 overs (Dewald Brevis 53, Rassie van der Dussen 38*; Nathan Ellis 3/31) vs Australia.

