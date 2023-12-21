Australia skipper Alyssa Healy wins toss, opts to bat against India in one-off Test

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 21 : Australia's women's team skipper Alyssa Healy won the toss and opted to bat against India in the one-off Test at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

The hosts are currently flying high following their 347-run victory over England's women's team last week. They will be looking to keep the momentum going and walk away with another victory.

Ahead of the clash, youngster Richa Ghosh received her maiden Test cap.

On the other hand, Australia have entered the era without their former skipper Meg Lanning. They will be eager to start it on a positive note.

Ahead of the clash, Healy expressed her desire to play more Test matches and said as quoted from cricket.com.au, "I would love to see more (Tests) played but I think the reality of that is it would not happen. At the same time, I think if more and more nations around the world are interested in playing the multi-format series, I think it is a great way to get Test cricket back relevant in our game."

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur sp;oke about the approach that the hosts wil adopt for the one-off Test.

"Our approach for this game would be the same as our last match: to go for the win," Harmanpreet said as quoted from ICC.

"To continue that approach, if you are batting, it does not mean that you are just staying there. At the same time, you have to get those crucial runs for the team as well. Once you start attacking the bowler in a Test, and if your defence is solid, you can play a good mind game with them," she added.

Australia Women (Playing XI): Beth Mooney, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Alyssa Healy(w/c), Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Kim Garth, Lauren Cheatle

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Yastika Bhatia(w), Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Thakur Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

