Melbourne [Australia], December 30 : Australia captain Pat Cummins showered praise on the talisman pacer Jasprit Bumrah and said that the 31-year-old has been the "most influential player" for India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

Australia clinched an 184-run victory over India at the Melbourne Test, with the hosts now 2-1 ahead in the series.

Bumrah showed his charm with the ball yet again. In the first innings, when Australia had complete control of the game, he struck thrice in quick succession to pull India back into the mix. Even in the second innings, Bumrah lived to his reputation and ended the match with figures of 9/156.

Bumrah is now the highest wicket-taker at the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with 30 scalps at an average of 12.83.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Cummins said that Bumrah has made it difficult for Australia at different times of the BGT series.

"Obviously a really good bowler in great form. You know, he's been their most influential player. He's made it difficult for us at times. I thought all their bowlers bowled really well yesterday. I don't think the pitch was doing too much, but they made it really tough for us and toiled hard. So I thought they all bowled quite well. You know, he in particular poses the biggest threat," Cummins said at the press conference.

Australia gave a target of 340 runs to India at the start of the fifth day of the Melbourne Test. The visitors had the whole day but failed to deliver. The fiery spells from the Aussie bowling attack bundled out India at 155 in the 80th over.

Pat Cummins was named the 'Player of the Match' following a stupendous performance with both bat and ball.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor