Australia skipper Meg Lanning close to returning to action in WNCL

Sydney [Australia], September 22 : Australia skipper Meg Lanning is set to make her long-awaited return to the Women's National Cricket League (WNCL) after she was included in Victoria's squad for their opening two matches against Western Australia in Perth on September 26 and 28.

But Lanning needs to get approval from Victoria's medical staff before she gets clearance to play in the WNCL.

Even though she is likely to feature in the WNCL, she still remains unlikely to play for Australia next month in their home white-ball series against West Indies.

Lanning is yet to play for Australia since the T20 World Cup in February due to an undisclosed medical issue.

Last month, Australia's women's national selector Shawn Flegler confirmed that Lanning would return to the domestic circuit and said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo, "We're hopeful that she'll come through domestic cricket first up, and we'll see how things progress through there. She was up at the Sunshine Coast, and we caught up there. She's progressing well. Just part of that return-to-play plan, we're keen for her to come back through domestic cricket first and see how she goes with that but she's going well, Meg. Very hopeful that she's back on deck at some point during the summer for Australia."

Victoria have also named all-rounder Ellyse Perry to make her return to competitive cricket after missing out final ODI of the Ireland tour and the Women's Hundred due to a knee injury.

"Having the likes of Kim [Garth], Ellyse, Georgia [Wareham] and Annabel [Sutherland] available provides a big boost, with the quality and experience they provide. It has also been great to have Meg back with the squad and we are thrilled that she will be joining the group travelling to WA," Cricket Victoria's head of female cricket, Sharelle McMahon said.

All-rounder Sophie Molineux remains unavailable but is closing on making her return to the field following her knee reconstruction last year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor