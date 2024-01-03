Australia skipper Pat Cummins completes 450 international wickets

Sydney [Australia], January 3 : Australian skipper Pat Cummins completed 450 international wickets on Wednesday.

Cummins accomplished this feat during the third and final Test between Australia and Pakistan at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

In the match's first innings, Cummins took 5/61 in 18 overs. This was his third successive Test fifer after he took one each in both innings of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

Cummins got the wickets of Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammed Rizwan, Sajid Khan and Hasan Ali.

In 196 international games now, Cummins has 453 wickets at an average of 24.45, with the best figures of 6/23. The highest-wicket taker for Australia in international cricket is legendary spinner Shane Warne, who ended up with 1,001 wickets. Cummins is the ninth-highest wicket-taker for Australia in international cricket.

Cummins has taken 257 wickets in 58 Tests, 141 wickets in 88 ODIs and 55 wickets in 50 T20Is.

Coming to the match, Pakistan opted to bat first after winning the toss and were 96/5 at one point. Counterattacking knocks from Mohammed Rizwan (88 in 103 balls, with 10 fours and two sixes) and lower-order batter Aamer Jamal (82 in 97 balls, with nine fours and four sixes) lifted Pakistan to 313 all out in 77.1 overs.

Besides Cummins, Starc (2/75), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Marsh (one wicket each) were among the wickets.

Australia ended the first day at 6/0, with David Warner (6*) and Usman Khawaja (0*) unbeaten.

