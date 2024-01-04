Australia spinner Georgia Wareham names India batter who has been hard to deal with

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 4 : Australia leg-spinner Georgia Wareham named India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana as one opposition batter who has given their bowlers a hard time on the eve of the T20I series.

"For leg spinners, myself and Kingy (Alana King) it's the left-handers that have probably given us the most grief, but someone like Smriti Mandhana, is a really tough match-up against us," Wareham said in the pre-match press conference.

Australia cleaned up India in the ODI series with a 3-0 victory which extended their unbeaten run in the 50-over format on Indian soil since 2007.

Ahead of the three-match T20I series, Wareham talked about the approach that the Australian team will be looking to adopt against the hosts and said, "If we get the opportunity to be in that position again, we're gonna keep on trying to be as ruthless as possible. T20 cricket is ruthless it's that word again but it comes down to the day. Anyone can win any game. It just takes a couple of players to have a really good day out there. "

"Luckily, we've been on the right side of that last few games. Every time we've come up against India in a World Cup, we've been put under a lot of pressure. The way they play their game is really exciting. It is a really tough matchup for us given the power that they have, at the top of the order for the bowlers, and the variety that they have," she added.

Australia got outplayed in all departments as they lost the one-off Test by eight-wicket against India. They bounced back to completely catch India off-guard and claimed the ODI series. Wareham hoped that the Australian team would be able to take the momentum in the T20I series as well.

"India, being such great competition, (it is a) really good practice, but at the same time, we still want to win over these games. Coming off the three wins in the ODIs, we will take a little bit of momentum from that," she said.

