Australia spinner Matthew Kuhnemann leaves Queensland, set to join Tasmania

New Delhi [India], April 19 : Australia left-arm orthodox Test spinner Matthew Kuhnemann on Friday left Queensland and is set to move to Tasmania to take part in more first-class cricket, which will help him prepare ahead of the upcoming Sri Lanka tour.

Meanwhile, former Australian Test opener Joe Burns did not receive a contract from Queensland after the end of his poor season.

Kuhnemann made his Test debut against India in 2023. He has played three long-format matches in which he has scalped nine wickets at an economy rate of 3.57. The 27-year-old's all three Test matches came against India during Australia's tour. He displayed good performance in the Indore Test, where the spinner bagged five wickets and gave just 16 runs.

Following his Test debut, Kuhnemann has not played a single match in the Sheffield Shield for Queensland, nor has he played any first-class matches for Australia A. He will travel to Tasmania to become their leading spinner in Shield and Marsh Cup cricket. The left-arm orthodox spinner is still contracted to play for Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League (BBL) for the upcoming two seasons.

Burns has left Queensland's contract after not being included in both the Shield and Marsh Cup sides last summer. The 34-year-old has played 23 matches and 40 innings for Australia and scored 1442 runs at an average of 36.97. His debut came against India in 2014.

Queensland Squad 2024-25: Lachlan Aitken, Xavier Bartlett (CA contract), Max Bryant, Hugo Burdon, Jack Clayton, Liam Guthrie, Lachlan Hearne, Usman Khawaja (CA), Marnus Labuschagne (CA), Angus Lovell, Ben McDermott, Michael Neser, Jimmy Pierson, Matthew Renshaw, Jem Ryan, Gurinder Sandhu, Jack Sinfield, Mark Steketee, Tom Straker, Connor Sully, Mitch Swepson, Bryce Street, Callum Vidler, Hugh Weibgen, Tom Whitney, Jack Wildermuth.

