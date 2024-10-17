Australia stars bolster preparations for BGT series, Smith, Starc set to feature for NSW in Sheffield Shield

New Delhi [India], October 17 : Australian players have started to intensify their preparations ahead of the highly-anticipated Border Gavaskar Trophy against India, with Steven Smith and Mitchell Starc set to play for New South Wales against Victoria in the Sheffield Shield.

The remarkable duo Starc and Smith will feature for New South Wales on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Starc played his last Shield match in the 2020-21 final against Queensland. On the other hand, Smith also returns to the Shield after three years, with his previous outing dating back to February 21 against Victoria.

Australia's mainstay pacers Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood won't feature in the Sheffield Shield, but they are in line to feature in the One-Day Cup fixture at Junction Oval on October 25.

It is unlikely that Australia's Test captain Cummins will engage in red-ball cricket before the commencement of the BGT series against India.

Experienced right-arm quick Sean Abbott will also return to feature for New South Wales after spending time on the sidelines due to a minor injury.

Experienced spinner Nathan Lyon is another Australian star featuring in the New South Wales squad.

Seasoned pacer Scott Boland is expected to feature for Victoria with youngster Sam Konstas, who recently received a call-up for the Australia A squad. The 19-year-old prodigy made the headlines after etching his name in the history books following his twin hundreds against South Australia.

The first delivery of one of the biggest cricketing rivalries will be bowled on November 22, with the first Test scheduled at Perth.

The second Test, scheduled for December 6-10 at Adelaide Oval, will be a day-night affair under the lights. The series will then move to Brisbane for the third Test at The Gabba from December 14-18.

The traditional Boxing Day Test will take place from December 26 to 30 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. The series will culminate with the fifth and final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3-7, promising an exciting conclusion to what should be a thrilling contest.

New South Wales squad: Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Ollie Davies, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques, Sam Konstas, Nathan Lyon, Nic Maddinson, Jack Nisbet, Josh Philippe, Tanveer Sangha, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc.

