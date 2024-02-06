Australia thumps WI in 1000th ODI, becomes second team after India to reach milestone

Canberra [Australia], February 6 : Australia played their 1000th ODI match on Tuesday, becoming only the second team after India to do so in the history of the format.

Australia accomplished this milestone during the third and final ODI against West Indies at Canberra.

This landmark match turned out to be a memorable one for the Aussies as well, as they bundled out West Indies for just 86 in 24.1 overs and chased down the target in just 6.5 overs. With this, they also clean-swept the series 3-0.

In 1,000 ODIs, Australia has won 609, lost 348, tied nine and 34 ended in no result. Their win percentage is 60.90.

Besides Australia, only India has managed to play 1,000 ODI matches. In 1,055 ODIs, India has won 559, lost 443, nine have ended in a tie and 44 matches failed to produce a result. India's win percentage is 52.98.

With six ICC Cricket World Cup trophies and two titles to go along with a win percentage of above 60, the Aussies are the most successful team in ODIs.

Coming to the match, Australia put WI to bat first. Only opener Alick Athanaze (32 in 60 balls, with two fours) could notch a decent score as Xavier Bartlett (4/21), Lance Morris (2/13) and Adam Zampa (2/14) played a key role in skittling out West Indies for 86 in 24.1 overs.

In the chase of 87 runs, openers Jake Fraser-McGurk (41 in 18 balls, with five fours and three sixes) and Josh Inglis (35 in 16 balls, with four boundaries and a six) wasted no time, helping Australia cross the finishing line in just 6.5 overs.

With a total of 185 balls bowled across both innings, it was the shortest men's ODI ever on Australian soil and overall, the sixth shortest ODI ever.

The shortest ODI was between Nepal and the US back in February 2020, lasting just 104 balls. The US was bowled out for 35 in 12 overs, with Nepal chasing it down in 5.2 overs.

