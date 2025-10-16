Australia vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch AUS-W vs BAN-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Match 17

Australia Women are looking to continue their winning streak in the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 as they take on Bangladesh in the 17th match of the ongoing tournament at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, October 16. The Women in Yellow have won all three matches and one of their games was called off due to heavy rainfall. The Australian women's team also created history in the ODI game by chasing 331 against India.

The Bangladeshi women started their ODI World Cup campaign with a win against Pakistan, but have since suffered three match losses.

Australia vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Streaming and Broadcast Details:

Where to Watch the AUS-W vs BAN-W Match

The match between Australia Women and Bangladesh Women can be watch at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, on Thursday, October 16, 2025, starting at 3:00 PM IST. The match will be televised live in India via Star Sports Network.

AUS-W vs BAN-W Match Live Streaming

Bangladeshi viewers can catch live streaming through TSM. The broadcast will be available on T-Sports and Toffee platforms.

In Australia, live streaming will be available exclusively on Prime Video. And in India, one can watch on FanCode or on JioHotstar. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

AUS-W vs BAN-W Head-to-Head in ODIs

Matches Played: 4

AUS-W Won: 4

BAN-W Won: 0

No Result: 0

Playing XIs

Australia: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown.

Bangladesh: Fargana Hoque, Rubya Haider, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Nishita Akter Nishi, Fariha Trisna.