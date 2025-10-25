⁠Australia vs India 3rd ODI Live Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch IND vs AUS Last ODI Match

The last and third ODI between India and Australia will be played at Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on Saturday, October 25. Australia has won the toss and has opted to bat first as they look to continue their winning streak. After winning the toss, Mitchell Marsh-led side chose to bat first as the Australian captain looked to go 3-0 up in the ongoing series. From the Australian side, Xavier Bartlett has been replaced by Nathan Ellis.

No regret of losing the toss, as Shubham Gill's side wanted to ball first for today's match. Gill said he has a target on the total and the team will make a plan accordingly to chase it down. "I think we got what we wanted," said Gill after losing the toss as he already wanted to ball first.

Two changes have been made in the Indian Cricket team squad, Kuldeep Yadav and Prasidh Krishna come in for Arshdeep Singh and Nitish Kumar Reddy. Reddy was ruled out as he sustained a left quadriceps injury during the second ODI in Adelaide, said BCCI in a statment.

Meanwhile, Australia has sealed the three-match ODI series by winning two games. The hosts won the second match at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. Virat Kohli's poor performance continued in the second match, while Gill failed to score.

Rohit Sharma came inform after a poor performance in the first ODI and scored 73 runs before falling to Mitchell Stark. While Shreyas Iyer scored a valuable 61 for the team.

Playing XI

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Australia Playing XI: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey(w), Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Nathan Ellis, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

⁠India vs Australia 3rd ODI When to Watch?

The third ODI match between India and Austral will begin at 9 am IST. The toss has already taken place at 8.30 am. The match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney.

India vs Australia 3rd ODI Where to Watch Live Cricket Streaming?

The Australia vs India 3rd ODI will be live telecast on the Star Sports Network channels. The live streaming will be free on DD Sports through DD Free Dish. One can watch live streaming through mobile on the FanCode application and website, also on the JioHotstar app and portal.