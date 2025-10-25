Australia vs India T20 Series 2025 Full Schedule, Match Timings, Squads and LIVE Streaming Details

Australia vs India T20 Series 2025 Full Schedule, Match Timings, Squads and LIVE Streaming Details

Australian Men’s Cricket Team vs India National Cricket Team Match Full Schedule: After losing the ODI series, India will begin their T20 campaign against Australia in the first of five matches at Manuka Oval, Canberra, on Wednesday, October 29. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side will aim to turn the tables, while Australia will look to continue a strong tour. The series is seen as an important warm-up ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. All matches will begin at 1:45 PM IST, with the toss scheduled 30 minutes before the start.

India vs Australia T20s full schedule

T20IDateVenueTime (IST)
1st T20IOctober 29Canberra1:45 PM
2nd T20IOctober 31Melbourne1:45 PM
3rd T20INovember 2Hobart1:45 PM
4th T20INovember 6Gold Coast1:45 PM
5th T20INovember 8Brisbane1:45 PM 

 

India vs Australia Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar.

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.

Broadcast and Streaming

All five matches will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in India. Live streaming will be available on JioHotstar app and website.  

Rohit, Kohli Lead India to Third ODI Victory

In the third and final ODI, India defeated Australia by nine wickets but lost the series 1-2. Opener Rohit Sharma scored an unbeaten 121 off 125 balls. Virat Kohli added 74 not out. Pacer Harshit Rana claimed four wickets for 39 runs as Australia were bowled out for 236 in 46.4 overs.

Rohit shared a 69-run opening partnership with Shubman Gill (24) and then an unbroken 168-run stand with Kohli to chase down the target in 38.3 overs.

Australian Men’s Cricket Team vs India National Cricket Team Match Scorecard:

  • Australia: 236 all out in 46.4 overs (Matt Renshaw 56, Mitchell Marsh 41, Matthew Short 30; Harshit Rana 4/39, Washington Sundar 2/44, Axar Patel 1/18, Mohammed Siraj 1/24)

  • India: 237/1 in 38.3 overs (Rohit Sharma 121 not out, Virat Kohli 74 not out)

