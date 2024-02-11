Australia win toss, elect to bat first in final of U-19 WC

Benoni [South Africa], February 11 : Australia skipper Hugh Weibgen won the toss and elected to bat first in the final of the Under-19 Cricket World Cup at Willowmoore Park on Sunday.

This final will be an opportunity for the India Colts to extract a measure of revenge on the Aussies after the senior team, led by Rohit Sharma, lost to Australia in the finals of the 50-over showpiece event in their backyard last year and also in the ICC World Test Championship in the UK.

India and Australia have locked horns twice in the finals of the competition before. Both the time the Indian Cricket team managed to win the title first under the leadership of Unmukt Chand and then under Prithvi Shaw.

The defending world champions (India) emerged as one of the most successful sides in the tournament with an all-win record in the group stages and eliminators and will set sights on a sixth title in their ninth appearance in a final.

On the other hand, the Aussies last won the U19 World Cup under the leadership of Mitchell Marsh in 2010. Even though they have faced off the 'Boys in Blues' twice in a final, they have failed to clinch a single win.

India (Playing XI): Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (c), Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Aravelly Avanish (wk), Murugan Abhishek, Naman Tiwari, Raj Limbani, Saumy Pandey

Australia (Playing XI): Harry Dixon, Sam Konstas, Hugh Weibgen (c), Harjas Singh, Ryan Hicks (wk), Oliver Peake, Charlie Anderson, Raf MacMillan, Tom Straker, Mahli Beardman, Callum Vidler.

