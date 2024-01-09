Australia win toss, elect to field in T20I series decider

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 9 : Australia women's team skipper Alyssa Healy won the toss against India in the third and final match of the three-match T20I series being played here and opted to field.

The contest at the DY Patil Stadium here will decide the series as both India and Australia have won a match each.

The first match of the series was won by the Women in Blue by nine wickets and in the second T20I, the visitors made a comeback and won it by six wickets.

Healy said they were looking to exploit the conditions with the new ball.

"We are going to bowl first. Want to get the best of the conditions with the new ball early. I have been googling dew. It's been one hell of a ride. It's about getting better. Want to get a couple of things right tonight. It has been an enjoyable month for us. Unchanged tonight," Healy said at the time of toss.

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said that they too were looking to bowl first.

"We were looking to bowl. We have to work on our batting, there are a few areas we need to improve. Ten-fifteen runs extra with the bat would have made a huge difference (in the last match). We have an opportunity to beat them, we'll give our best. Playing with the same team," Kaur said.

Australia Playing XI: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt.

India Playing XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Titas Sadhu, Renuka Thakur Singh.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor