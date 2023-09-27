Australia wins toss, elects to bat first against India in 3rd ODI; Starc, Maxwell return

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], September 27 : Australian skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat first in the third and final ODI of the series against India at Rajkot on Wednesday.

India is 2-0 up in the series.

Australian skipper Cummins said at the toss, " We are going to have a bat. Looks like a good wicket, not sure how it will change in the 100 overs. Good to get game time for everyone, do not want to go into a world cup cold. Results have not gone our way but a good day to change that. Different conditions here but we have played a lot over here so no surprises. We have made five changes, Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell are back. Tanveer Sangha is making his debut."

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said, "Conditions are much better here, looks like there is good weather. Decent temperature as well, we are just looking forward to this game. The breaks are more important from a mental perspective than a physical one. Very happy with how we played, almost everything we wanted to do we got it done. Gives us a chance for us to see what we want to do. Looks a bit dry, it is going to play slightly better under lights, we wanted to chase anyway. Let us see if we can make use of the two new balls. Myself, Virat, Kuldeep are all back. From the last game, Ashwin is also missing, Washington is in. Ishan is not well, he has got viral fever so he misses out."

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Australia (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Tanveer Sangha, Josh Hazlewood.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor