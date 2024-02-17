Australia women hand out innings defeat to South Africa in one-off Test, set new records

Perth [Australia], February 17 : Despite fighting knocks from Delmi Tucker and Chloe Tryon in South Africa's second innings, Australia women went on to secure a massive win in Perth in the one-off Test.

Australia won by an innings and 284 runs on Saturday after South Africa were dismissed for 215 in their second innings. South Africa scored a paltry 76 in their first innings.

This was Australia's largest victory, overcoming their previous best of innings and 140 runs against England in 2001. This was also the second-biggest win in terms of margin of an innings, as per ICC.

Alyssa Healy won the toss and elected to field in hot conditions at the WACA, Perth. Rising fast bowling star Darcie Brown (5/21) ran through the Proteas batting lineup and restricted them to 76 all out with her maiden five-wicket haul. This was South Africa Women's lowest- total in Test cricket. Sune Luus (26) was the only batter who could cross the 20-run mark.

After suffering early stutters against Masabata Klaas (3/85), Australia in their first innings took control of their batting innings with brilliant fifties from Beth Mooney (78) and Alyssa Healy (99). However, it was Annabel Sutherland's brilliant maiden double ton which helped the hosts press their advantage even further.

Sutherland was the ninth double centurion in the women's Tests and the fifth player for Australia to get to the milestone.

Sutherland reached her landmark double ton off just 248 balls, making it the fastest double century in women's Tests, the previous best being Karen Rolton's off 306 balls. She also became the youngest Australian woman to score a double hundred.

Sutherland was eventually dismissed on 210, a tremendous knock that included 27 fours and two sixes.

Australia ended up declaring on 575/9 - the highest total in women's Tests, breaking their own record set in 1998. Tryon (3/81) and Nadine de Klerk (2/96) also impressed with the bowl.

South Africa were dismissed for 215 runs in their second innings. Other than Tryon and Tucker (64 runs each) only two players, Tanzim Brits (31) and Nonkululeko Mlaba (15) were able to cross the double-digit mark.

For the hosts, two wickets each were snapped by Kim Garth, Brown, Asheley Gardner and Sutherland and one wicket each was bagged by Elysse Perry and Alana King.

Sutherland took home the 'Player of the Match' award for a double century and five wickets.

Brief score: South Africa 76 & 215 (Chloe Tryon 64, Delmi Tucker 64, Annabel Sutherland 2/11) vs Australia 575/9 decl. (Annabel Sutherland 210, Alyssa Healy 99, Chloe Tryon 3/81).

