Australian cricketer Maxwell, wife Vini Raman welcome first child 

New Delhi [India], September 15 : Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and his wife Vini Raman were blessed with a baby boy on Friday. The proud parents revealed their child's name in an Instagram post.

Maxwell and Vini shared the news with their baby's name and date of birth on the Instagram handle, “11.09.2023 | Logan Maverick Maxwell”.

Maxwell and Vini had hosted a traditional baby shower on July 24.

Maxwell has not played for Australia since he featured in an ODI against India in Wankhede in March this year and hasn't taken the field at any level since making a one-off appearance in an English County Championship match for Warwickshire at the start of July.

Maxwell suffered a lower leg and ankle fracture in an accident in November last year after his friend jokingly chased him and landed on his leg at the friend’s 50th birthday party.

Maxwell is considering another round of surgery on his ankle but will schedule it after the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 to make him available for selections, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

A veteran of Australia's two most recent World Cup campaigns in 2015 and 2019, Maxwell is a vital cog for the five-time champions given his ability to score quickly and contribute with the bat, ball and in the field.

