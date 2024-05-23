Australian government, Cricket Australia to celebrate 'Summer of Cricket' in Chennai

Melbourne [Australia], May 23 : The Australian Government and Cricket Australia will begin the countdown to the blockbuster 2024-25 season with an event in Chennai on May 25.

With only six months to go until the start of the Men's Border-Gavaskar Trophy Series, the event will focus on the upcoming tours to Australia of the Indian men's and women's cricket teams. The evening will see leaders from across industry, business and government join a host of cricket greats to celebrate the Australia-India relationship.

Highlighting the opportunities for Indian business leaders from the Australia India Summer of Cricket, Australian High Commissioner to India, Philip Green added, "The Border-Gavaskar trophy series promises to be the highlight of this summer's cricket calendar. That's why I'm encouraging Indian business leaders to travel to Australia to be there for the big games, develop new connections with Australian corporates, and experience all Australia has to offer."

The event will celebrate Australia and India's long-running cricket ties and will highlight the opportunity to witness the greatest teams in cricket go head-to-head. CAIR and CA will also offer a tailored business program that will facilitate connections between Australian and Indian industry and government networks through a range of blockbuster events, conferences, gala functions and business matching programs held in conjunction with the series in Australia.

Adam Gilchrist, former Australian Test captain, and CAIR Advisory Board Director, said "We have been delighted to design a Summer of Cricket program with Cricket Australia that will help cricket be a binding force for our two nations across community, business, entertainment and tourism. We can expect many not to be missed moments Downunder this Summer".

Nick Hockley, Cricket Australia Chief Executive Officer added, "Cricket has a unique ability to bring people together and with the support of the Australian Government through the Centre for Australia-India Relations, it is wonderful to meet and spend time with so many leaders across business and government at such an exciting time for the game and the bilateral relationship. It is also great to experience the enormous anticipation for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy and women's ODI series this summer in Australia. We can't wait to welcome all the hugely passionate and knowledgeable India fans to stadiums across Australia this blockbuster summer."

