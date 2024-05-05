Australian High Commission ties up with Rajasthan Royals' social equity arm to support women's access to water

New Delhi [India], May 5 : The Australian High Commission announced its collaboration with the Royal Rajasthan Foundation, the social equity arm of Rajasthan Royals, to enhance women's access to water in the Sambhar region of Rajasthan.

This initiative aims to enable empowered women by facilitating farm ponds and tree plantations to address water scarcity challenges in the area. To celebrate the partnership, Australia's High Commissioner to India, Philip Green OAM, hosted an event in the presence of Rajasthan Royals' players Sandeep Sharma, Kunal Singh Rathore, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Donovan Ferreira, along with Chief Executive Officer Jake Lush McCrum, and members of the support staff John Gloster and Michael Italiano.

Water scarcity poses a significant challenge in many parts of Rajasthan, particularly impacting women who often bear the responsibility of fetching water for their households. By partnering with the Royal Rajasthan Foundation, the Australian High Commission aims to alleviate this burden and improve the quality of life for women and their families.

The project will focus on immediate access to water through rainwater harvesting solutions such as constructing farm ponds, which will serve as sustainable water sources for agricultural and domestic use. Additionally, the planting of trees will help in water conservation efforts by preventing soil erosion and replenishing groundwater levels ensuring long term access to water. These interventions will not only enhance access to water but also contribute to environmental sustainability and agricultural productivity in the region.

"We are delighted to collaborate with the Royal Rajasthan Foundation on a project that seeks to address water scarcity challenges in the Sambhar region. This project underscores our commitment to supporting local communities and promoting gender equality by empowering women with improved access to water resources," said High Commissioner Green.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with the Australian High Commission to amplify our pilot program for women-led rural transformation in the Sambhar Region of Rajasthan. This partnership will extend our reach, enabling us to provide access to water to a greater number of our empowered female farmers, thereby promoting agricultural prosperity and ensuring food security.", said Ranjit Barthakur, Chairperson, Royal Rajasthan Foundation and Rajasthan Royals.

The collaboration between the Australian High Commission and the Royal Rajasthan Foundation exemplifies the shared commitment to sustainable development and community empowerment. Through this partnership, both organizations aim to make a positive impact on the lives of women and communities in Rajasthan.

