Australian media reports heated exchange between Virat Kohli, journalist at Melbourne Airport

Brisbane [Australia], December 19 : Star India batter Virat Kohli got into a heated argument with a TV journalist upon his arrival at Melbourne Airport ahead of the fourth Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test starting from December 26 onwards.

As per Wisden, on Thursday, Australia's Channel 7 reported that Virat got into a heated exchange with a TV journalist, and shared pictures of Virat exchanging words with the journalist before walking away. There are no clips of the incident available, but Channel 7 suggested that "Kohli appeared to be upset by the presence of cameras directed at his family."

Kohli landed in Melbourne for the Boxing Day Test, a day after the conclusion of the third Test at Brisbane, which ended in a draw. The series is level at 1-1. Notably, ace Indian spin-bowling all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from international cricket after the match, having played his final international game during the second Test, a pink-ball Test at Adelaide.

As per reports, Virat walked off, before turning back and exchanging a few words with the journalist.

The star batter and his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, have been extremely protective of their family's privacy, especially during travel days and match days when they could get easy exposure to paparazzi and TV cameras.

In 2022, Virat requested the media to avoid publishing pictures of his daughter Vamika. In February this year, the couple welcomed their second child, son Akaay.

In the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Virat has scored 126 runs in five innings, with 100 of them coming in a match-winning effort during the second innings of the Perth Test. Notably, Virat has been facing a lean patch across all formats this year. In nine Tests this year, he has made 376 runs at an average of 25.06, with just one century and fifty in 17 innings. Across all formats, in 22 matches this year, he has made 614 runs at an average of 21.92, with a century and two fifties in 30 innings. His best score is 100*.

