Australian star Perry congratulates NZ's trio of Suzie, Devine, Tahuhu for T20 WC win

Melbourne [Australia], October 21 : Star Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry congratulated New Zealand's veteran trio of Suzie Bates, skipper Sophie Devine, and pacer Lea Tahuhu for finally securing the ICC Women's T20 World Cup title, beating South Africa in the final.

For three of the most experienced White Ferns stars, it was a Sunday to remember as they ended a 15-year wait for their first-ever ICC Women's T20 WC title. The hard work, pain, blood, sweat, and tears worth 410 T20Is combined finally proved to be worth it as they made key contributions to this historic title win.

Perry took to Instagram and posted in a story that she could not think of a group of players more deserving of success for their country and congratulated them.

Notably, Australia's title defence ended in the semifinals after an eight-wicket loss to South Africa. This marked the first T20 WC after 2009 in which Australia was not in the finals. NZ reached the finals after a thrilling eight-run win over West Indies in the other semifinal.

The White Ferns veterans made key contributions throughout the tournament. Bates was the fourth-highest run-getter with 150 runs in six innings at an average of 25.00, with a strike rate of around 93 and best score of 32. Despite not scoring a half-century, she made important contributions up the order in every match. She also took a wicket.

Skipper Devine made 114 runs in six innings at an average of 28.50, with a strike rate of 107.54. Her best score of 57* came against India in the opening clash and set the tone for the Kiwis' brilliant run in the tournament.

Tahuhu took five wickets in six games at an average of 22.80, with best bowling figures of 3/15 that came against India.

These three stars have plenty of memorable statistics and records to their name in women's T20I cricket. Bates is the top run-getter in the format, with 4,584 runs in 171 matches at an average of 29.38 and a strike rate of 108.39, with a century and 28 fifties. Her best score is 124*. She has also taken 59 wickets with the best figures of 4/26.

Devine is the sixth-highest run-getter in women's T20Is and White Ferns' second-highest run-maker, scoring 3,391 runs in 143 matches and 139 innings at an average of 28.25, with a strike rate of 120.93. She has scored a century and 21 fifties, with the best score of 105. She has also taken 117 wickets with the best figures of 4/22.

Tahuhu is also an established veteran with 96 T20I appearances, in which she has taken 93 wickets at an average of 19.79, with the best figures of 4/6.

Coming to the match, SA won the toss and elected to field first. Bates played a crucial knock of 32 in 31 balls, with three fours at the top. After being reduced to 70/3, it was a 57-run stand between Amelia Kerr (43 in 38 balls, with four boundaries) and Brooke Halliday (38 in 28 balls, with three fours) that played a crucial role in NZ reaching 158/5 in their 20 overs.

Nonkululeko Mlaba (2/31) was the pick of the bowlers for White Ferns.

In the run-chase of 159 runs, despite a brisk start by skipper Laura Wolvaardt (33 in 27 balls, with five fours), SA and a 51-run stand with Tazmin Brits (17 in 18 balls, with one four), SA lost wickets quickly and never found their rhythm following the dismissal of their openers. They were restricted to 126/9 in their 20 overs, with Kerr (3/24) and Rosemary Mair (3/25) shining the most with the ball for NZ.

Kerr was given the 'Player of the Match' award for her all-round show.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor