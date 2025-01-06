Sydney [Australia], January 6 : Relinquishing the T20 World Cup title has done little to dent Australia's dominance in world cricket, according to England batter Danni Wyatt-Hodge, who has faced them more than most. As she prepares for her eighth Women's Ashes series, Wyatt-Hodge believes Australia's unmatched batting depth, ruthless mindset, and familiarity with home conditions will make them formidable contenders in the upcoming 2025 Ashes, which begins this weekend in Sydney.

Despite their surprising failure to reach the T20 World Cup final last yearmarking the first time since 2009Australia have shown no signs of decline. They have won all five of their completed ODIs during the home summer, sweeping India 3-0 and New Zealand 2-0. This period also witnessed the emergence of 21-year-old opening batter Georgia Voll, who has been sensational, averaging 86.50 at a strike rate of 108.80. Voll announced herself in style with a century in just her second international game against India in December.

While Voll's role in the Ashes is yet to be determined due to the return of captain Alyssa Healy, who resumed batting duties on the rain-hit tour of New Zealand with Beth Mooney behind the stumps, she remains a key figure in the squad. Voll was included in the white-ball squads after replacing injured allrounder Sophie Molineux, further showcasing Australia's incredible depth. Alongside Voll, Australia also boast rising stars like 21-year-old opener Phoebe Litchfield and 23-year-old allrounder Annabel Sutherland.

Wyatt-Hodge is unconvinced by any suggestion that Australia's World Cup setback has weakened their prowess.

"No, not at all, they're a quality squad," Wyatt-Hodge said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"Anyone in their squad that comes in performs. Look at Georgia Voll, she's had an outstanding start to her ODI career. Anyone in their line-up is capable of match-winning performances. So it's going to be a massive challenge for us, but one that we really can't wait for, and especially playing them in their conditions as well adds another challenge," she added.

England, however, showed they could challenge Australia's dominance during the 2023 home Ashes series, winning both white-ball legs after losing the Test. The series ended with both teams locked at eight points each, allowing Australia to retain the trophy. Wyatt-Hodge, a standout performer in that series, was the second-highest run-scorer in the T20Is, trailing Mooney by just six runs.

"We're going to take confidence from what happened," Wyatt-Hodge said.

"But we're starting a new Ashes, obviously it's in their conditions as well. We all know how good the Aussies are, they're a real quality team, full of world-class players, but we're really looking forward to the big challenge ahead," she said, according to ESPNcricinfo.

"They bat so deep, don't they, the Aussies? Anyone that comes in is capable of getting some valuable runs for their team. They're just so ruthless, they just fight and fight till the end, and they are a very hard team to beat," she added.

England, too, have bounced back from their own World Cup disappointment. After a lacklustre performance against the West Indies in the group stage, they finished 2024 strongly with a tour of South Africa, where they swept the T20Is 3-0, won the Test comprehensively, and lost just one ODI. Wyatt emerged as the leading run-scorer in the T20Is and was second on England's overall batting charts during the tour.

The 2025 Ashes will feature seven matches spread across 22 days, starting with three ODIs from January 12, followed by three T20Is, and concluding with a four-day pink-ball Test at the MCG, scheduled to end on February 2.

England head coach Jon Lewis has criticized the packed schedule, citing insufficient preparation time, especially for the Test match. England's only warm-up game is a 50-over match against a Governor General's XI on January 9, where Healy is expected to test her recovery as a wicketkeeper.

"We can't moan about it, just got to embrace it and make sure that we are prioritising our rest and once we're on it, we're on it," Wyatt-Hodge noted, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"We always speak about wanting to be calm and relaxed, but everyone's different. Someone might need to be the opposite, so it's going to be a matter of what works for you at the end of the day," she said

"But there's a lot of hype around the Ashes and the first game. There'll be a few nerves around, but I think it's just going to be a matter of who stays calmest for sure and then get your head down. I definitely play a lot better when I'm feeling chilled and calm and relaxed. Obviously I get nervous and there's a few nerves around, but yeah, definitely whoever stays the calmest will benefit more," she noted.

