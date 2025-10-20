Australia's Hazlewood aims to play all five Ashes Test after decimating India's batting unit

Perth [Australia], October 20 : Australia's pace bowling mainstay Josh Hazlewood declared his intentions to play all five Ashes Test and plans to attack England's 'Bazball' with Mitchell Starc, just like they did in the rain-curtailed ODI series opener against India on Perth's green top.

A lively pitch rolled out at the Optus Stadium for the first ODI between India and Australia on Sunday. Captain Pat Cummins, who is recovering from a back injury, is expected to miss the first Test of Ashes against England on November 21, scheduled to take place at the same venue.

Hazlewood, Starc and Scott Boland are expected to spearhead Australia's pace attack. Since Cummins took over the captaincy in 2021, Hazlewood has missed multiple series due to injuries in every home summer. The only phase during which he contested in all five Tests was in 2023-24 against Pakistan and West Indies.

After plucking the priceless scalps of Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer, with his searing deliveries, Hazlewood openly expressed his intention of playing on a similar strip that would allow him to test the outside edge of English batters.

"For sure. Perth always offers some nice bounce and pace which has served us well in the past, especially with our bowlers who all offer something different," Hazlewood said when asked if he wanted a similar pitch for the first Ashes Test as quoted from The Sydney Morning Herald.

"It was a nice start. [My] rhythm felt good off the back of New Zealand. Everything is feeling good at the moment, a nice way to start the build [to the Ashes]," he added.

In a fixture that was reduced to 26 overs apiece, Hazlewood consistently bowled at 140kph mark and extracted extra bounce to make the Indian batters dance to his tunes. During his seven-over spell, the 34-year-old kept the visitors chained and conceded 20 runs as India crumbled to 136/9, which served as the foundation for a seven-wicket triumph for the hosts.

At 34 and 35, respectively, Hazlewood and Starc are walking in the twilight phase of their careers. While many players take the retirement route at this age, Hazlewood is looking forward to playing all five Ashes Tests.

"That's the life of a fast bowler, everyone is carrying some sort of niggle. My body feels great right now, I am very confident of getting through all five without any dramas," Hazlewood concluded.

