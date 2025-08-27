Australia's Head, Marsh, Green gain in ODI batting rankings post South Africa series

Dubai [UAE], August 27 : Australian batters Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, and Cameron Green improved their ICC ODI batting rankings of the ICC Men's ODI Player rankings on Wednesday following their exceptional performances in the third and final ODI of the series against South Africa.

While Australia fell to a 2-1 series defeat at home against South Africa, the reigning ICC Men's Cricket World Cup winners were rewarded on the latest rankings release following their emphatic victory in the series finale in Mackay.

The Aussies amassed a whopping total of 431/2 in the 50-over contest, with a trio of their batters in Travis Head (142), Mitch Marsh (100) and Cameron Green (118*) cashing in with a century.

All three made good ground on the rankings for ODI batters as a result, with Head gaining one place to move to equal 11th, Marsh jumping four rungs to move to 44th and Green rising a whopping 40 slots to be 78th, as per the ICC.

Australian teammate Josh Inglis also makes ground on the list for ODI batters, with the right-hander improving 23 spots to move to 64th as a result of his innings of 87 during the second match of the series against the Proteas.

India duo Shubman Gill (784 rating points) and Rohit Sharma (756) remained at the top of the rankings for ODI batters, with Pakistan right-hander Babar Azam (739) rounding out the top three.

Things are even tighter at the top of the rankings for ODI bowlers, with Sri Lanka spinner Maheesh Theekshana joining fellow tweaker Keshav Maharaj at the top on 671 rating points following the completion of the series between South Africa and Australia.

Maharaj lost ground after picking up figures of 1/57 in the series finale, with his rating dropping equal with Theekshana even as the Sri Lankan spinner didn't feature across the week.

The biggest mover on the ODI rankings for bowlers came via Lungi Ngidi, with the South Africa speedster gaining six places to move to 28th following his series-high seven scalps across the three games against Australia, according to ICC.

Australia duo Sean Abbott (up nine places to equal 48th) and Nathan Ellis (up 21 spots to 65th) also made ground on the list for ODI bowlers following some decent showings during the series with the Proteas.

