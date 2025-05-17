Australia's Marnus Labuschagne search for lost mojo continues, goes out for duck before WTC final

London [UK], May 17 : Marnus Labuschagne got off the wrong foot while trying to pursue his blueprint to find the rich vien of form in the County Championship before Australia's title defence in next month's World Test Championship final against South Africa at Lord's.

The former world number one Test batter turned his focus to get some time on the crease before the blockbuster fixture against the Proteas, scheduled to take place from June 11. He joined County side Glamorgan for their two fixtures, looking to get a hang of the English conditions a bit early before Australia turns up to defend the prized WTC mace.

Labuschagne walked out at the crease at 46/1 for Glamorgan against Northamptonshire at Sophia Gardens on Saturday, looking to find his groove; however, his plans were immediately scuppered by South Australia quick Harry Conway.

The 30-year-old lasted just seven deliveries and eight minutes before Northamptonshire's Conway lured out a thick outside edge straight to Justin Broad, forcing the experienced batter to return for a duck.

Labuschagne's prized wicket pulled out a big celebration from the jubilant Conway, enacting the umpire's signal to confirm the dismissal. While one Australian relished the moment, the other looked back on his spoiled first hit-out after a recent paternity break.

The 32-year-old seamer's display has enchanted the Northamptonshire coach and former Australia star Darren Lehmann. He famously introduced Conway before his debut as "a mad badger, and people are going to love him!"

Considering the form he has exuded, Marnus would now look to make the most of his second turn against Northamptonshire. With just 232 runs from five Tests at 25.78 in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India, Labuschagne's mediocre run for the Baggy Greens raised concerns about his position in the team.

In search of his lost mojo, Labuschagne then embarked on a tour to Sri Lanka to test himself under the unrelenting spin conditions. While the rest of his compatriots thrived on turning tracks, Labuschagne could only tally just 50 runs from two Galle Tests.

