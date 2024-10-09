Australia's Megan Schutt reaches new heights, becomes leading wicket-taker in Women's T20 WC

Sharjah [UAE], October 9 : Australia bowler Megan Schutt on Tuesday etched her name on the elite list as she became the leading wicket-taker in the history of the Women's T20 World Cup.

Schutt's first wicket in the game against New Zealand saw her become the leading wicket-taker in the history of the ICC event, moving beyond South Africa's Shabnim Ismail and onto 46 wickets in 26 innings.

The Aussie bowler is currently neck-and-neck with Pakistan's Nida Dar as the leading women's wicket-taker in the history of the 20-over format, with both having 143 wickets in their careers to date.

In the Women's T20 World Cup match, Australia's top-order batters and the era-defining quality of the team's all-rounders stole the limelight when the six-time champions clinched a 60-run win over the Kiwis.

In Sharjah, Megan Schutt led the Australia attack with remarkable figures of 3/3 in 3.2 overs, to play a huge part in her team's 60-run win over New Zealand.

"Megan Schutt's been outstanding for us, not just in the last two games but throughout her whole career," her teammate Beth Mooney said after the match as quoted by ICC.

"I think she's in a really good place with her career as well, I think she's really enjoying it and knows the impact that she can have, and we certainly know the difference she can make in our lineup. To see the likes of Schutt being able to have that impact as pace bowlers in conditions that perhaps aren't suited to them has been really impressive to watch, as an expert bowler myself obviously," she added.

Meanwhile, Megan Schutt said that she is pretty low-maintenance.

"I'm pretty low maintenance, I know I didn't change much. I think as long as we did the simple things, and that is what we spoke about coming into here on the low and slow wickets, as long as we keep the stumps in play, that would be pretty crucial. We knew if we started well in the powerplay we could really peg them back in the middle and that is what we did," Schutt said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor