Australia's Mitchell Starc picks 350 wickets in Test cricket

Brisbane [Australia], January 25 : Star Aussie pacer Mitchell Starc completed 350 wickets in Test cricket during the second long-format match between Australia and West Indies on Thursday at The Gabba in Brisbane.

Starc made his Test debut for Australia in 2011 against New Zealand. Following that, he has appeared in 165 Test innings and picked up 350* wickets at an economy rate of 3.41.

The 33-year-old pacer reached the milestone after he dimissed Alick Athanaze in the fourth ball of the 22nd over. Starc pitched the ball outside off, the Caribbean batter tried to smash but it got a nick and the Aussie wicketkeeper Alex Carey made no mistake to take the catch.

Starc is currently the fifth-highest wicket-taker for Australia in Test cricket, with 351* wickets by his name.

Coming to the match, West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite's decision to bat first after winning the toss backfired on the Caribbeans as Starc and Josh Hazlewood dominated the game in the first session.

The West Indies stood at 64/5 at dinner, with Kavem Hodge and Joshua Da Silva on the crease.

Tagenarine Chanderpaul (21 runs from 48 balls) and Kirk McKenzie (21 runs from 25 balls) were the only standout batters for the Caribbeans. However, the visitors still failed to form a solid partnership in the first session of the second Test match.

On the other hand, Starc leads the Aussie bowling attack with three wickets on his account. Meanwhile, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins picked up one wicket each in their respective spell.

The Caribbeans need to make a solid partnership in the second session to be in a better position on day one of the second Test match.

