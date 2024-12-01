Authoritative performances from Rana, Gill, Nitish help India seal win over PM's XI in pink-ball warm-up match

Canberra [Australia], December 1 : A four-wicket haul from pacer Harshit Rana and authoritative knocks from a returning Shubman Gill, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Yashasvi Jaiswal helped India secure a five-wicket win over Australia's Prime Ministers' XI in their pink-ball warm-up match at Canberra's Manuka Oval on Sunday.

The match was initially supposed to be a two-day affair, but due to rain on Saturday and Sunday, it was reduced to a 46-overs-per-side match.

In the run-chase of 241 runs, the Indian team opened with Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul, the pair which started the first Test at Perth. The duo played some fine cricketing shots, with a much-attacking intent. They brought the team to the 50-run mark in just 13.1 overs.

The U19 World Cup-winning pacers Charlie Anderson and Mahli Beardman were smashed for three fours each by Jaiswal and KL in the 13th and 14th over.

The partnership ended at 75 runs, with Jaiswal caught by Jack Clayton for 45 in 59 balls, with nine fours. Charlie got his first wicket. India was 75/1.

KL also soon retired hurt for 27 in 44 balls, with four boundaries, bringing the pair of skipper Rohit Sharma, batting at number four and Shubman Gill at the crease.

However, Rohit's return to cricket after the birth of his second child did not last long, as he gave Anderson his second wicket after being caught by Oliver Davies for an 11-ball three. India was 90/2.

Gill and Nitish Kumar Reddy formed yet another partnership, playing some really authoritative shots. India reached the 100-run mark in 23 overs. Nitish started from where he had left in Perth, smashing Llyod Pope's spin for three brilliant fours.

India reached the 150-run mark in 29.4 overs.

Gill retired hurt after making a half-century, scoring 50* in 62 balls, with seven fours.

Nitish was cleaned up by Pope for a 32-ball 42, with five fours and a six. India was 182/3 in 33.1 overs. This inning proved to be another confidence booster for Nitish, who impressed with scores of 41 and 38* in the Perth Test and continues looking comfortable.

Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja, two spin-bowling all-rounders, took India to the 200-run mark in 36.3 overs.

Their partnership ended with Matt Renshaw taking the wicket of Jadeja for a 31-ball 27, with three fours. India was 219/4 in 41 overs.

Sarfaraz was also dismissed by Clayton for just one run.

Sundar and Devdutt Padikkal guided India to a five-wicket win, with the team finishing at 257/5 and Sundar (42* in 36 balls, with five boundaries) and Padikkal (4*) unbeaten.

Anderson (2/30) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia's Prime Minister's XI, while Clayton and Pope took one wicket each.

Harshit Rana's four-wicket haul helped Team India restrict the Prime Minister's XI to 240 in the match.

Sam Konstas's brilliant 107-run knock enabled the Prime Minister's XI to post a competitive total on the scoreboard. Rana, supported by Akash Deep, spearheaded the Indian bowling attack.

India, led by Rohit Sharma, won the toss and opted to field against the Prime Minister's XI.

The warm-up match was originally scheduled to be a two-day, day-night fixture, but rain on Day 1 reduced the contest to a 50-over game on Sunday. Some rain on Day 2 reduced it to a 46-overs-per-side game.

India displayed their resilience in the first Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, bouncing back from a series whitewash against New Zealand at home. The team secured a commanding 295-run victory over Australia in Perth, despite being bowled out for just 150 runs in their first innings.

Team India carried their momentum into the warm-up match, with their bowling attack again delivering an impressive performance.

Matt Renshaw (5 runs from 20 balls) and Sam Konstas (107 runs from 97 balls, 14 fours, 1 six) opened for the Prime Minister's XI but managed only a 12-run partnership before Mohammed Siraj struck in the fifth over.

In the sixth over, Akash Deep claimed his first wicket, dismissing Jayden Goodwin (4 runs from 4 balls, 1 four).

Jack Clayton (40 runs from 52 balls, 6 fours) joined Konstas to build a solid 109-run partnership, putting the Prime Minister's XI in a stronger position.

Rana ended the crucial Clayton-Konstas partnership by dismissing the left-hander in the 23rd over.

Following the breakup of the partnership, the Prime Minister's XI struggled as India's bowlers took control, leading to a flurry of wickets.

Hanno Jacobs (61 runs from 60 balls, 4 fours, 2 sixes) provided a late boost, helping the Prime Minister's XI reach 240 in 43.2 overs.

Rana was the standout performer for India, taking four wickets for 44 runs in his six-over spell. Akash Deep contributed with two wickets, while Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, and Ravindra Jadeja each picked up one wicket.

Brief scores:

Prime Minister's XI: 240 (Sam Konstas 107, Hanno Jacobs 61, Jack Clayton 40; Harshit Rana 4/44) lost to India: 257/5 (Shubman Gill 50*, Yashasvi Jaiswal 45, Charlie Anderson 2/30).

