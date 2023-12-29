Avesh Khan added to India’s squad for 2nd Test vs South Africa

New Delhi, Dec 29 The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have announced Avesh Khan as the replacement of injured Mohammed Shami for the second Test match against South Africa.

The second will be played from January 3 at Newlands Cricket Ground, Capetown South Africa.

Shami was included in the Test squad that was announced on November 30. But, the senior pacer was later ruled out from the two-match Test series as he was yet to recover from an ankle injury.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor