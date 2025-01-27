Axar Patel seen in new role ahead of 3rd T20I against England at Rajkot

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], January 27 : Ahead of the third T20I of the five-match series against England, India's vice-captain and all-rounder Axar Patel was seen in an all-new role where he was seen making the Vlog of the Indian Cricket Team on Monday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to their official social media handle, X and posted a video in which Axar was seen making a Vlog where he covered the Men in Blue's journey from Chennai airport to the hotel in Rajkot where the third match of the series is set to be played.

In the video, the all-rounder was seen talking to his teammates and coaching staff of the team. In the Vlog, the 31-year-old was seen interacting with the team's bowling coach Morne Morkel, all-rounders Ramandeep Singh and Hardik Pandya and also with the leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi.

Later in the video, Axar also spoke to right-arm seamer Harshit Rana as well as to the youngsters of the side like Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, and Dhruv Jurel.

At the end of the video, the team was seen receiving a warm welcome from the hotel management as the full team arrived at the destination for the upcoming fixture of the series.

https://x.com/BCCI/status/1883734458073022856

Speaking about Axar Patel, the left-arm spinner is currently the second-highest wicket-taker in the five-match T20I series against the Three Lions where he has managed to snap four wickets in the eight overs at an average of 13.50 in the two matches so far.

The third T20I between India and England is set to be played on Tuesday at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. The match will kickstart at 7 PM IST.

Squads:

India: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammed Shami, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Harshit Rana.

England: Ben Duckett, Philip Salt(w), Jos Buttler(c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Saqib Mahmood, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Smith, Rehan Ahmed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor