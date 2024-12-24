New Delhi [India], December 24 : India all-rounder Axar Patel along with his wife Meha Patel announced the birth of his first child on Tuesday.

Axar took to Instagram alongside his wife Meha and revealed that they welcomed their first child on December 19. The duo shared a picture with a caption, which had a touch of cricket to it and revealed the name of their child, Haksh Patel.

In the picture, the baby wore an Indian jersey which had a message written over it, "Cheering for India."

"He's still figuring out the off side from the leg, but we couldn't wait to introduce him to all of you in blue. World, welcome Haksh Patel, India's smallest, yet biggest fan, and the most special piece of our hearts.19- 12- 2024," Axar wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Axar Patel (@akshar.patel)

The 30-year-old tied the knot with Meha in January 2023. He had shared glimpses of the wedding in a video on his social media account.

Axar made his last appearance for the Indian team in the T20I series in South Africa. He was a notable absentee in India's squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

On Tuesday, India captain Rohit Sharma revealed that Axar was not included in the squad because he was on paternity leave during a press conference in Melbourne.

"Kuldeep, obviously, is not 100 per cent fit. He recently went through a hernia surgery. And the other options, like Axar, he had a baby, so he is not going to travel. So Tanush was the right option for us at this point. And he has certainly shown in the domestic level what he is capable of," Rohit said.

Last month, Axar along with Ravi Bishoi, and Rishabh Chauhan offered prayers at Mahakaleshwar temple located in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district on Tuesday and took blessings of Baba Mahakal (Lord Shiva).

The cricketers also participated in the 'Bhasma Aarti' of Baba Mahakal performed here on the occasion. They were spotted sitting together in the Nandi hall during the Arti and were engrossed in the devotion of Lord Mahakal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor