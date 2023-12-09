Ayabonga Khaka, Marizanne Kapp and Nadine de Klerk return to South Africa’s ODI squad for Bangladesh series

Johannesburg, Dec 9 Fast bowler Ayabonga Khaka along with all-rounders Marizanne Kapp and Nadine de Klerk make a return to South Africa women’s ODI squad for the upcoming series against Bangladesh.

The trio had missed the recent T20I series against Bangladesh due to a combination of rest and injury, respectively. The ODIs between South Africa and Bangladesh will be taking place in East London, Potchefstroom, and Benoni from December 16-23.

There’s also a maiden ODI call-up for young Eliz-Mari Marx after making her T20I debut in the tied series against Bangladesh. Chloe Tryon, who was ruled out of the T20I series against Bangladesh due to a groin injury, remains unavailable for selection as she continues her rehabilitation.

"We extend heartfelt congratulations to the selected players for the upcoming ODI series against Bangladesh. Each athlete has demonstrated exceptional skill, commitment and hunger to succeed for their country.”

“Special mention goes to the promising Eliz-Mari Marx, earning her maiden call-up—a testament to her talent and potential. We believe this squad is well-equipped to deliver an outstanding performance on the field," said Clinton du Preez, Proteas Women Convenor of Selectors.

Similar to the shortest format, South Africa will head into the 50-over encounters with a dominant record over Bangladesh, claiming 16 victories in the 18 encounters between the two nations. The ODIs form a part of the ongoing ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25 qualification campaign for the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 in India.

“I am very happy that we can continue to bring youngsters in to add to the experience we have. We know what is at stake, with both teams having successful ODI series recently, so for us, it's to make sure, particularly on home soil and after the way we started the T20Is, we can improve on that.”

“It's a different ball game now; it's the ODIs and there's a lot at stake regarding qualification for the World Cup, so with the experience that we brought in now, we as a team feel very confident going into the series.”

“We know what the six points will mean for us because post this tour, we will be finishing the year on a high, especially after the way the year started. We just want to ensure we stay focused, stick to our disciplines and execute on the day,” concluded head coach Hilton Moreeng.

South Africa ODI squad: Laura Wolvaardt (Captain), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Mieke de Ridder, Lara Goodall, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune and Delmi Tucker.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor