Ayush Badoni shines as India A beats Oman in ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup

Al Amarat [Oman], October 24 : Ayush Badoni shined as India A clinched a six-wicket win over Oman in Al Amerat at the ongoing ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup on Wednesday.

After winning the toss, Oman decided to bat against India A at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground.

Openers Jatinder Singh (17 runs from 13 balls, 2 fours and 1 six) and Aamir Kaleem (13 runs from 10 balls, 2 sixes) gave Oman an average start to match as they cemented a partnership of 21 runs.

Mohammad Nadeem (41 runs from 49 balls, 3 fours) was the only standout batter for the Omani side. His crucial knock helped Oman to reach 140/5 in the first inning.

At the end of the first inning, Hammad Mirza (28 runs from 15 balls, 1 four and 2 sixes) and Sandeep Goud (5 runs from 2 balls, 1 four) were unbeaten on the crease and added some crucial runs on the scoreboard.

India A displayed a solid bowling attack in the first inning and was successful in restricting Oman to 140/5. Aaqib Khan, Rasikh Salam, Nishant Sindhu, Ramandeep Singh, and Sai Kishore bagged one wicket each in their respective overs.

During the run chase, Abhishek Sharma (34 runs from 15 balls, 5 fours and 1 six) and Tilak Varma (36 runs from 30 balls, 1 four and 2 sixes) gave India A a kickstart. Later in the second inning, Ayush Badoni (51 runs from 27 balls, 6 fours and 2 sixes) helped India A clinch a six-wicket win over Oman in the 12th match of the ACC Mens T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024.

Oman were sloppy with their bowling attack and could not pick quick wickets to defend the target.

Badoni was named the 'Player of the Match' following his stupendous performance with the bat.

Brief score: Oman 140/5 (Mohammad Nadeem 41, Hammad Mirza 28*; Ramandeep Singh 1/2) vs India A 146/4 (Ayush Badoni 51, Tilak Varma 36*; Karan Sonavale 1/9).

