Ayushi Soni Becomes First Player To Be ‘Retired Out’ in WPL History

Mumbai Indians (WPL) vs Gujarat Giants (WPL) Match Scorecard: Ayushi Soni of Gujarat Giants became the first player to be officially retired out in Women’s Premier League (WPL) history during the team’s innings against Mumbai Indians at the DY Patil Stadium on Tuesday, January 14, 2026.

Soni, making her WPL debut, came in at No. 6 but struggled to get going. She scored 11 runs off 14 balls without hitting a boundary before being retired out at the end of the 16th over, with the team score at 135.

Bharti Fulmali replaced Soni and, despite being given out lbw on her first two balls, was saved by successful reviews. She went on to score an unbeaten 36 off 15 balls, including three fours and three sixes, sharing a 56-run partnership with Georgia Wareham as Gujarat Giants finished at 192 for five.

This is only the second instance of a player being retired out in a women’s franchise T20 league. The first was Kathryn Bryce for Manchester Originals against Northern Superchargers in The Hundred in 2024.

Soni was drafted into Gujarat Giants’ XI in place of Anushka Sharma, who has been ruled out for a short period after sustaining a minor injury during their win over Delhi Capitals.

The 21-year-old pace-bowling all-rounder was signed by Gujarat Giants for a base price of Rs 30 lakh in the WPL auction. Ayushi made her international debut in 2021 during a T20I between India and South Africa.