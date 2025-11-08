Babar Azam completes 15000 international runs as Pakistan clinch ODI series 2-1 against Proteas

Faisalabad [Pakistan], November 8 : Pakistan's star batter Babar Azam achieved a remarkable milestone, completing 15,000 runs in international cricket during the third ODI against South Africa on Saturday, becoming the fifth Pakistani player to reach this feat.

Babar scored 27 runs off 32 deliveries in the series-deciding match at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, but was run out while attempting a third run with Saim Ayub against Bjorn Fortuin in the 11th over, failing to capitalise on his promising start.

Babar has become just the fifth player from Pakistan to get to the milestone, joining the likes of Inzamam-ul-Haq, Younis Khan, Mohammad Yousuf and Javed Miandad in the list.

In 329 matches, Babar has scored 15004 runs at an average of 45.46, including 31 hundreds and 104 fifties, with a best score of 196.

Coming to the match, Pakistan secured a historic seven-wicket win over South Africa on Saturday, sealing the three-match series 2-1. For the first time, Pakistan have beaten South Africa at home in an ODI series.

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first. The Proteas made a steady start with Quinton de Kock and Lhuan-dre Pretorius, adding 72 for the opening wicket. The damage was done to the Proteas when they collapsed from 106/2 to 143 all out.

Abrar's spell was devastating, claiming wickets in quick succession - Matthew Breetzke, Rubin Hermann, Donovan Ferreira, and Corbin Bosch - finishing with impressive figures of 4/27 off 10 overs. Mohammad Nawaz (2/31) and Salman Agha (2/18) complemented Abrar's efforts, triggering a dramatic collapse from 87/2 to 143 all out in 37.5 overs.

Chasing a small target of 144, Pakistan suffered an early blow as opener Fakhar Zaman was removed for a duck.

Saim Ayub took control with a fluent 77 off 70 balls, featuring 11 boundaries and a six, and shared a crucial 65-run stand with Babar, helping to stabilise Pakistan's innings.

After Ayub and Babar were removed, Mohammad Rizwan (32* off 45) and Salman Agha (5*) took Pakistan home comfortably, chasing the target in just 25 overs. Abrar was named Player of the Match for his decisive spell.

Brief score: South Africa 143 (Quinton de Kock 53, Lhuan-dre Pretorius 39; Abrar Ahmed 4/27). Vs Pakistan 144/3 (Saim Ayub 77, Mohammad Rizwan 32; Bjorn Fortuin 1/34).

